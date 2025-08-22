Man charged for drugs, firearms after failing to show up in Glynn County court

A Brunswick man, Malcolm Mincey, was arrested by Glynn County Police on Wednesday after a traffic stop revealed multiple drug and weapons-related offenses.

The arrest occurred at about 8:32 p.m. in the area of Habersham Street and Peachtree Street.

Officers said they did a records check, showing Mincey had an outstanding failure to appear warrant issued by the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

During a search of Mincey’s vehicle, officers found about 50 grams of marijuana, individually packaged THC-infused edibles, multiple digital scales and packaging materials commonly used in the distribution of narcotics.

Police said they also found a Glock 43X 9mm handgun.

TRENDING STORIES:

Mincey was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Glynn County Police Department Headquarters for an interview before being turned over to the Glynn County Detention Center.

Police said he now faces several charges, including possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes, possession of drug-related objects, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of Schedule I substance with intent to distribute, tag light violation and failure to appear.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are encouraging anyone with information to contact the Glynn County Police Department non-emergency line or anonymously via Silent Witness.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group