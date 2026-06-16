Man charged in deadly crash in Georgia

OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. — A man has been charged in a crash that killed one person and sent two others to the hospital.

It happened just after 4 p.m. June 3 at the intersection of the Georgia 10 Inner Loop Exit Ramp and Epps Bridge Parkway, according to Georgia State Patrol.

Reports say a Chevrolet Silverado driven by 52-year-old Christopher Edge of Covington fatally struck a Chevrolet Malibu driven by 68-year-old Dennis Clay of Hartwell.

Clay was pronounced dead on scene from injuries sustained in the crash.

The GSP investigation found Clay was attempting to turn left onto Epps Bridge Parkway west, but was hit by the Silverado. Investigators said Edge ran a red light.

Distracted driving was also identified as a contributing factor.

The impact also caused the Malibu to strike a Nissan van. That van’s driver was taken to Piedmont Athens Regional for treatment.

Edge was also taken to the hospital for injuries. He was charged June 8 with failure to obey a traffic signal and second-degree homicide by vehicle.

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