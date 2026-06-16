LIVE UPDATES: 2026 primary runoff election results rolling in

ATLANTA — On Tuesday, voters across Georgia headed back to the polls to cast their ballots in several primary election runoffs.

Several major races, including the Republican gubernatorial and U.S. Senate elections, were back on the ballot.

Channel 2 Action News is following all the north Georgia races with LIVE election results here.

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LIVE UPDATES:

7:00 p.m.

Most polls across Georgia are now closed. Those in line will still be allowed to cast their votes.

5:45 p.m.

More than 1,000,000 total votes have now been cast in the primary runoffs.

Republicans Rick Jackson and Burt Jones failed to receive the necessary 50% plus one vote and face each other to determine who will advance to the November general election with Democratic former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

In the U.S. Senate race, one of Republicans Rep. Mike Collins and Derek Dooley will advance to the general election in an effort to unseat Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff.

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