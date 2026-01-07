Man caught on camera breaking into Atlanta daycare

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are looking for a suspect who broke into an Atlanta daycare not once, but twice.
The break-ins were caught on surveillance camera and happened only a few days apart at the Little Leaders Academy on Lynhurst Drive.
The first happened on Dec. 29. Someone called police around 9:28 a.m. to report a burglary. They said a man stole several iPads and a laptop before running off.
Two days later on New Year’s Eve, another break-in happened, this time around 2:12 a.m. Investigators believe it is the same suspect.
Anyone who has information can submit it to Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477 or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org.
