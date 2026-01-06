3-year-old shot in head while sitting in car seat at stop light; 15-year-old among those charged

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — During a court appearance for the three suspects accused of shooting a 3-year-old boy, the state prosecutor told the judge a bullet hit the toddler in the head.

“You have two counts of aggravated assault and you have one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony,” said DeKalb County Magistrate Judge Joyce Neal.

Jonathan Tate, 20, Julius Hughes, 21, and a juvenile are being charged, Channel 2’s Audrey Washington reported.

“This incident was reckless, senseless and completely unacceptable,” DeKalb County Chief of Police Greg Padrick said.

During the virtual court appearance Tuesday, the state prosecutor said the shooting on North Stone Mountain Lithonia Road on Sunday stemmed from an argument between the three suspects and another person.

“One of the defendants had a problem with someone at the gas station, so he went to pick up the other two and they arrived and opened fire,” said the state prosecutor.

DeKalb County police said one of the bullets hit the 3-year-old in the head as he sat strapped in a car seat at a traffic light.

His condition is critical.

“He may not survive, and if he does it has become clear that he will face a lot of difficulties in his life,” the prosecutor said.

The state laid out both Tate and the teenaged suspect’s violent criminal histories.

The judge denied bond for both.

But, the judge granted bond for Julius Hughes, and cited no criminal past.

Before court ended, the state prosecutor told the judge detectives learned more about the shooting from one of the suspects.

“He was able to tell the officers what took place when he learned of the injury to the 3-year-old,” the prosecutor said.

All three defendants are due back in court in six weeks for their preliminary hearings.

The judge told the defendants, depending on the condition of the child, their charges could be upgraded.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group