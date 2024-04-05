Man arrested in SWAT standoff after assaulting his sister, threatening police, Brookhaven police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man was arrested after a SWAT standoff in Brookhaven, according to police.
On Thursday, just before 4 p.m., officers received a call in the 3000 block of Clairmont Road about a hysterical woman reporting that her brother was assaulting her.
The woman met officers at the front door and told them the suspect was armed, had barricaded himself in the apartment, and made threats to shoot responding officers.
That’s when the SWAT Team responded to the location.
Negotiators responded to the location and after several minutes of speaking with the suspect, he agreed to peacefully surrender.
The suspect was identified as Irvin Ramirez, 21.
He was taken into custody and charged with the following:
- Battery (FVA)
- Criminal Damage to Property
- False Imprisonment
- Obstructing 911
- Terroristic Threats
