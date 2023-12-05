Man arrested for stealing MARTA bus and driving it to Stone Mountain Park

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — 28-year-old Jamaurie Lee is in jail and police say he is being charged with Hijacking a Motor Vehicle after he stole a MARTA bus Sunday.

Everything happened at the intersection of Lawrenceville Highway and Steel Drive. It was around 5 p.m. Sunday when the suspect got on the bus and threatened the bus driver.

She got off the bus and called for help, and that’s when the suspect drove off to Stone Mountain Park.

Channel 2 Action News obtained a video from MARTA from inside the bus and it showed Lee behind the wheel.

Lee got off at the Stone Mountain Park Main Entrance Exit. The video showed, Lee attempting to turn around as he arrived to the main gate. He narrowly missed a black car, and then crashed into the gate.

Lee then casually gets out of the seat, puts on his jacket, and walks off the bus.

MARTA released the following statement: “The MARTA bus operator involved in last night’s hijacking followed the safety protocol that is part of every operator’s training. Once the customer refused to pay their fare and became verbally threatening, the bus operator contacted the bus communications center (BCC) for assistance. Operators can contact BCC from inside the bus, but in this instance, the operator felt it safer to exit the bus before calling. The suspect then drove off and was arrested at the entrance of Stone Mountain State Park. There was one passenger on board at the time who did not exit the bus. The suspect dropped the person outside a Waffle House. MARTA Police are working to locate that individual and additional charges against the suspect could result.”

Lee was later arrested.

