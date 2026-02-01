Man arrested in northwest Georgia, caught hiding in person’s attic

POLK COUNTY, Ga. — A man was arrested after being on the run but was caught hiding in a person’s attic.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Bradley Keith “KEMO” Myers was wanted for felony probation violation.

The sheriff’s office said it was tracking Myers down for several days before they got a lead that he was hiding in someone’s house.

When deputies got to the house, they found Myers in the attic and took him into custody without incident.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group