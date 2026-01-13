Man arrested by Georgia SWAT team after holding woman, 2 kids hostage; one was 3 months old

WEST POINT, Ga. — The West Point Police Department said they responded to a barricaded man with a gun at an apartment complex in the city, early on Monday morning.

The police department said the incident around 2 a.m., when a woman called 911 saying that her boyfriend Jarquavious Jamerious Williams was holding her and her two young children against their will at the Happy Hollow Apartments.

The woman’s children are two years old and three months old, according to police.

When responding to the scene, police were told by the woman that she and Williams had gotten into an argument and physical altercation. When she tried to take her children and leave, Williams brandished a gun, barricaded the door and said he would “kill anyone that came or attempted to enter the residence, including police.”

Police established a perimeter and the LaGrange Police Department from Troup County sent a SWAT team to assist.

The department said officers stayed in contact with the woman via text message as SWAT arrived.

Soon after SWAT arrived, Williams called a family member saying he was willing to surrender to police and left the apartment through the front door.

Police said West Point officers took him into custody without incident and while searching the apartment, a loaded AR style pistol was found with 30 rounds in the magazine.

Williams was charged with one count of battery, one count of aggravated assault and cruelty to children under the Family Violence Act, as well as possessing a firearm during commission of a crime, false imprisonment and making terroristic threats.

