‘Funding remains critical:’ Sole homeless shelter in Clayton County no longer faces closure

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County’s only homeless shelter, Calvary Refuge Center, is no longer in immediate danger of closing, but the organization still says challenges persist.

In August 2025, Channel 2 Action News reported on efforts to approve emergency funds from the Clayton County Commission to help keep the shelter from closing.

The organization confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that thanks to generous donors, churches and partners who Calvary said stepped forward to help stabilize “our most urgent financial needs.”

“We are happy to report that we are no longer in immediate danger of closing our doors,” Calvary said in a statement. “However, while the crisis has eased, the need for continued funding remains critical.”

Officials from the organization said it operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, providing those in need with emergency shelter, meals, case management and basic necessities to families, men and women who are currently homeless or unsheltered.

A Calvary spokeswoman told Channel 2 Action News the services they provide require steady, ongoing financial support to stay in operation and that in addition to keeping daily operations running, Calvary is also working toward securing operation funding to reopen their family housing facility, Holland Hall.

“Holland Hall allows us to serve families who would otherwise have nowhere to go—especially families with male children over the age of 10, who are often turned away from other shelters," the organization said. “When fully operational, Holland Hall will add 44 additional beds, greatly increasing our capacity to keep families together and off the streets.”

Georgia Power provided a large donation to the nonprofit to allow them to start a reopening fund for Holland Hall, the organization said.

The group is also working to get funding for repairs and operations to reopen its transitional housing units, meant for residents who are ready to “take the next step beyond emergency shelter” on their way to permanent housing.

Calvary Refuge Center has served Clayton County for more than 40 years and is “inviting the community to continue standing with us so we can not only remain open, but also expand our ability to restore lives and families” through their programs to get people off the streets and into permanent housing.

