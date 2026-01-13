Gwinnett County asking for volunteers for hazardous waste collection day

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County plans to hold a household hazardous waste collection day in February and they’re asking for help to make it happen.

According to county officials, the county will hold a household waste collection day on Feb. 7, where residents can turn in items like aerosol cans, spray pesticides, cleaners, paint, used batteries and more.

“Household hazardous waste can take up space in one’s garage, storage room, basement, and cabinets. Not only is participation in our HHW Collection Day a great way to declutter ahead of the big Spring clean, but it’s also an impactful form of environmental stewardship,” Schelly Marlatt, Executive Director of Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful said in a statement.

Marlatt also said turning in household hazards lets residents know the items will be disposed of properly and without a big environmental impact.

Gwinnett County officials mentioned a warning from the Georgia Environmental Protection Division, which said dumping hazards down the drain can harm groundwater, lakes and pollute streams. It’s also illegal to put hazardous liquids in the trash.

The county shared an extensive list of what items they will accept for collection, but told residents that they will not take in ammunition, pharmaceuticals, biomedical waste or biohazards, fireworks or radioactive materials.

The county will also not be taking electronics, tires or paper to shred.

For residents participating in the collection day, each resident can bring up to five containers of household hazardous waste for free, with each container able to be the size of a laundry basket, small moving box or paper grocery bag.

Here’s a list of items accepted for the Hazardous Waste Collection Day in Gwinnett County:

Aerosol/spray pesticides

Automotive products (engine degreaser, brake fluid, transmission fluid, antifreeze, etc.)

Cleaners, corrosives, spot removers, acids, and bases

Aerosol/spray paint

Auto batteries

Batteries (household and rechargeable)

Chlorinated solvents

Cooking oil and grease

Fire extinguishers

Flammables (lighter fluid and waste fuels like kerosene, gasoline, diesel fuel, etc.)

Fluorescent bulbs and ballasts

Hand sanitizer

Insecticides

Latex and water-based paints

Lawn care products

Mercury

Mercury salts and elemental mercury thermometers

Oil-based paint and stains

Oxidizers

Pesticides

Poisons

Propane cylinders

Solvents and varnishes

Thermostats and other mercury-containing items

Thinners and paint strippers

Weed killer

Wood preservatives

The collection event will be held at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds, located at 2405 Sugarloaf Parkway in Lawrenceville.

To volunteer to help with the event, go online here.

