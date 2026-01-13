Atlanta ranked 2nd most expensive city for renters

ATLANTA — A new report on the rental costs ranked Atlanta as the second most expensive city for renters in the metro area.

The rankings come from Zumper’s latest Atlanta Metro Report, which found the price of a one-bedroom rental unit was $1,600 per month.

Zumper also reported two-bedroom unit prices rose to $1,950 per month on average.

By comparison, Zumper reported that the median one-bedroom rental cost for Georgians across the state was $1,264 in December.

The only city with a higher cost for a one-bedroom rental in the metro area was Alpharetta, where a $10 edge pushed it above Atlanta rents at $1,610 per month, according to Zumper.

Sandy Springs ranked third for high rents at $1,410 per month, the company said.

The least expensive city to rent a one-bedroom unit in the metro area was LaGrange, where median prices were $850 per month.

While Alpharetta was more expensive to rent in than Atlanta, Zumper reported it had a much larger change in rental price.

Over the past year, Alpharetta rental costs for a one-bedroom unit dropped by 8.5%, while Atlanta renters only saw a 0.6% decrease in price.

Similar to Alpharetta, Sandy Springs prices fell 7.8%. In the complete opposite direction, LaGrange rental prices reportedly fell 26.7%, according to Zumper.

Cartersville had rental prices drop 11.9% and Gainesville had prices go down 9%, Zumper said.

Of the cities examined in the Zumper study, East Point rents were up 4.5%, and Marietta prices were up 0.8%, the only two cities that had rent prices grow in the metro report.

The top five cities by rental cost were:

Alpharetta - $1,610 Atlanta - $1,600 Sandy Springs - $1,410 Kennesaw - $1,370 Lawrenceville - $1,350

The least expensive cities to rent were:

LaGrange - $850 Rome - $970 Forest Park - $1,010 East Point - $1,150 Gainesville - $1,220

