Man arrested after 3 people stabbed in Habersham County

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies in Habersham County arrested a man suspected of stabbing three people on Sunday.

Just before 1 p.m., E-911 dispatchers received a call reporting a fight outside on Canterbury Trail near Clarkesville.

As dispatchers were contacting deputies, they learned that multiple people had been stabbed.

Dispatchers reported that a man was barricaded inside a camper on the property.

A deputy arrived at the scene and determined there were three stabbing victims, one of them critically injured.

All three victims were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

The suspect was arrested and booked into the Habersham County Detention Center.

Deputies did not release his identity.

