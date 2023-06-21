Man accused of stealing more than $62,000 in groceries from Ga. senior center, GBI says

UPSON COUNTY, Ga. — A Thomaston man has been arrested after he stole over $62,000 worth of groceries, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

It was on Jan.27, when the Upson County Sheriff’s Office reached out to the GBI to investigate theft allegations at the Upson County Senior Center.

Officials said Chandler Stephen Ranow, 42, was an employee with Sysco, who was a contract company for the senior center.

The investigation revealed that Ranow reportedly stole more than $62,000 in grocery items, including food and drinks from the senior center.

Ranow was arrested and charged with theft by taking. He was booked into the Upson County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the GBI Region 2 at 706-565-7888 or online.

