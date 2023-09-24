Man accused of sending inappropriate photos to minor, traveling to Ga. to meet up, deputies say

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — A man is behind bars after officials say he engaged in inappropriate conversations with someone online he believed to be under 16 years old.

Floyd County sheriff officials said on Sept. 18, deputies arrested B.J. Helton of Huntsville after he traveled to Georgia to meet who he believed to be a minor.

According to the report, Helton messaged who he believed to be a minor on social media and engaged in a graphic sexual conversation with them.

Deputies said Helton also sent inappropriate photos of himself during the conversation.

Authorities did not specify how long the correspondence was.

Eventually, Helton traveled to Floyd County to meet the child to engage in sexual activity, deputies said.

Helton was charged with attempted aggravated child molestation, furnishing obscene materials, electronic enticement and obscene internet contact.

Deputies also charged Helton with possession of meth after they found the drug and two glass smoking devices on him at the time of his arrest.

