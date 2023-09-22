Middle school to remain open amid bed bug infestation, Georgia school district officials say

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. — A school district in Georgia addressed rumors about a bed bug outbreak at a middle school this week.

Wayne County School System officials confirmed in a statement that they are working to address the pest situation at Martha Puckett Middle School.

“We are aware that there have been recent social media posts regarding the pest situation at Martha Puckett Middle School, so we wanted to take this opportunity to ensure that accurate information is being disseminated,” officials wrote.

According to district leaders, there have been no reports of bed bugs at other schools in the district or on school buses.

While the pest situation at MPMS continues to be addressed, students have been asked not to bring bookbags to campus. Parents have also been asked to check their student’s belongings daily and to contact the Department of Public Health if they find any pests.

District officials said the school has remained open following the recommendation by the Department of Public Health as pest control treatments have been conducted as needed.

“The school system will continue to adhere to its protocol related to absences,” officials wrote. “If a student is absent, the parent should submit a note to the school office, and school system officials will make a determination regarding whether the absence is excused or unexcused.”

This weekend, officials said a team of specially trained dog handlers will clean any areas alerted on by dogs, and their handlers will apply extreme heat to sites with the most reports of bug sightings.

It is unclear how the school became infested with bed bugs.

“The school system has gone to great lengths to ensure that the information gathered and shared with the public is accurate and up to date,” officials said. “We are working to ensure that all schools are safe and healthy places for students to learn.”

