Ga. deputy arrested, accused of smuggling marijuana, cell phones into jail where she works

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said one of their own is now an inmate at the jail where she worked.
Deputy Briana Pitts was arrested after investigators said she was caught smuggling in cell phones, tobacco, and marijuana into the jail when she reported to work on Sept. 8.
“The items that were in her possession are considered contraband inside of the jail,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.
Pitts was arrested and currently has a bond of $10,000.
“Pitts has been employed with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office as a part-time deputy since November 2022,” the sheriff’s office said.
