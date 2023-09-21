Ga. man drives into group of motorcyclists, drags bike 6 miles before police stop him, troopers say

GORDON COUNTY, Ga. — A driver has been arrested after officials say he caused a deadly crash.

Georgia State Patrol officials said on Sunday, troopers received reports of a hit-and-run crash with multiple injuries on Ga. 61 in Fairmount.

According to the investigation, the driver, Ronald Grady Dickson, was driving his Ford F-150 northbound on Ga. 61 at a high rate of speed and hit three motorcyclists riding together.

When they collided, one of the motorcycles became embedded in the front of the truck, according to the report.

Authorities said Dickson failed to stop and continued north on GA 61 with the motorcycle still embedded in the front of his truck.

A witness followed Dickson until Fairmount Police got him to stop approximately six miles north of the crash scene, authorities said.

GSP said the road was shut down for nearly three hours, and the initial crash scene was approximately a thousand feet long.

The three motorcyclists were flown to different trauma centers, and two were taken to hospitals by ambulance.

Authorities confirmed one of the motorcyclists died as a result of the crash.

The names of the victims have not been released.

Dickson was charged with Driving Under the Influence, vehicular homicide, three counts of felony hit and run, four counts of serious injury by vehicle, reckless driving, three counts of following too closely and failure to maintain lanes.

