Man accused of attacking Georgia 11-year-old, holding 10-year-old at knifepoint was here illegally

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has placed a detainer on a man who was in the country illegally from Mexico.

Kenneth Moreno Guzman, 26, was arrested earlier this week for a home invasion and rape that happened last month in Bulloch County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

ICE officials say Guzman broke into a family’s home through the back door and sexually assaulted an 11-year-old while holding her 10-year-old sister at knifepoint in the same room.

They say Guzman first entered the country illegally in 2016 and was removed. Officials say it’s unclear when he returned.

In March 2023, he was arrested in Statesboro for driving without a license and registration.

TRENDING STORIES:

“Another horrific tragedy for two innocent children by the hands of a criminal illegal alien. This monster should have never been in our country in the first place,” said Assistant Department of Homeland Security Secretary Tricia McLaughlin.

He now faces charges of rape, statutory rape, aggravated child molestation, aggravated sodomy, child cruelty, home invasion, false imprisonment, burglary and aggravated assault with a knife.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group