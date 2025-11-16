Man accused of arson attack on woman’s house arrested

GORDON COUNTY, Ga. — The Gordon County Sheriff’s Office credited private citizens for helping bring in a fugitive wanted for attempted murder and other charges.

Charles Timothy Battles is in custody after being arrested Sunday near the Scottsville community.

Battles is accused of trying to burn down a house with a woman and young child inside on Saturday. Gordon County authorities said the two escaped with their lives.

Battles was apprehended by deputy sheriffs inside a private residence with the help of private citizens. He was surprised by the arresting officers and apprehended without incident, the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office said.

He faces charges of attempted murder, arson and aggravated stalking.

Sheriff Mitch Ralston expressed gratitude to his staff, the Calhoun Police, the State Fire Marshal’s Office and private citizens who provided information critical to the arrest.

Battles was previously arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office for aggravated stalking and had pled guilty in Superior Court in October.

At the time of his arrest, Battles was on probation for his previous conviction.

“It was important that this matter be resolved quickly given the nature and severity of these crimes. Everyone involved worked around the clock to bring this defendant in, and now he will be held accountable in our courts,” Ralston said.

