Mail theft suspect caught after tips from north Georgia residents

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — A Haralson County man was arrested after deputies said he stole mail and packages from neighborhoods across a large portion of the county.

According to the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office, earlier this week, deputies began receiving reports of mailboxes being opened and mail packages stolen in multiple areas, including communities from Bremen to Draketown and across the eastern side of the county.

Investigators said tips from residents played a key role in the case. Citizens reported suspicious activity, shared a vehicle description, and provided video footage that helped deputies track down the suspect.

On Wednesday night, a resident also discovered a large amount of dumped mail, which deputies collected and documented as evidence.

The investigation led deputies to identify the suspect as Anthony Evans. On Thursday afternoon, Haralson County deputies working alongside Bremen police and Georgia State Patrol located Evans’ vehicle using Flock camera technology.

Authorities said Evans was arrested shortly after 3 p.m., following a traffic stop. taking

Evans remains in custody, facing felony theft by taking and additional charges. The United States Postal Inspector is also involved in the investigation, and officials say more charges could be filed.

Deputies said they recovered a significant amount of stolen mail and will begin identifying and contacting the victims over the next week to return items. The investigation remains ongoing.

