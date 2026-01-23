VIDEO: Missing teen found after stolen SUV flips during 115 mph chase

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is releasing new details and body camera footage following a high-speed chase that ended in a rollover crash on Wednesday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office initially posted about a road closure on Jan. 21, which led to multiple inquiries about the car accident. After reviewing all the information, FCSO decided to share more information surrounding the incident.

Deputies were alerted earlier in the day to a stolen SUV reported out of Newnan. After learning the description, Lt. Atkin began actively looking for the red SUV. Around 2:45 p.m., the SUV passed ATkin and Deputy Nelson near the intersection of Brooks Woolsey Road and Antioch Road.

When Atkin attempted a traffic stop, authorities say the driver refused to pull over, prompting a chase. Deputies report the chase reached speeds exceeding 115 miles per hour, creating dangerous conditions due to traffic levels and roadway conditions at the time.

As supervisors were preparing to call off the chase, the SUV crashed and rolled over near Brooks Woolsey Road and the Highway 85 connector.

The driver was identified as a 17-year-old who had been reported missing by the Newnan Police Department. Deputies removed the teen from the SUV and authorities said the teen did not suffer any major injuries. The teen’s identity was not released.

