Employees brawl at Georgia Burger King; gun recovered

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. — What was initially reported as a shooting at a Georgia fast-food restaurant turned out to be a large fight involving employees, according to the sheriff’s office.

Richmond County deputies and EMS were called to the Burger King on Deans Bridge Road after reports that a gun had been used and shots had been fired.

When deputies arrived, they found multiple employees involved in a physical fight.

Investigators said no shots were fired. However, deputies confirmed that one employee did have a gun and was pointing it at another person during the altercation.

All individuals involved were taken into custody and booked into the Charles B. Webster Detention Center, authorities said. Their identities and ages were not released.

Charges are pending. The investigation is ongoing.

