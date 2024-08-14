Lumpkin County SRO disciplined after leaving weapon in bathroom at school

LUMPKIN COUNTY, Ga. — A Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office school resource officer faced a minor disciplinary action after leaving a weapon in a school bathroom.

According to the sheriff’s office, the SRO, who has been with the department for 14 years, left his service weapon in an adult bathroom at Lumpkin County Middle School.

Another adult who followed the officer in found it. The adult then took the weapon to the school principal.

The SRO went back to the bathroom within five minutes after realizing he’d left the weapon in the bathroom, and when he couldn’t find it, he also went to the school principal, the sheriff’s office told Channel 2 Action News.

Officials said the incident happened while school was not in session and that no children were inside the school at the time, nor was there an open house event underway at the time. The SRO was given verbal counseling and a written follow-up.

The sheriff’s office has since also confirmed that the SRO is working at another school, though they said it has nothing to do with the incident.

