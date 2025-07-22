Loss of Malcolm-Jamal Warner felt in metro Atlanta; he reflected on legacy in recent podcast

Many tributes are pouring for Atlanta’s own Malcolm-Jamal Warner, who died Sunday. Just two months ago, Warner reflected on what he wanted his legacy to be.

It was just two months ago when he appeared on the "Hot & Bothered with Melyssa Ford" podcast.

“We talk about why good people are taken away from us, and I go, maybe they’re being rewarded,” said Warner on “Hot & Bothered.”

Warner was most known for his role as Theo Huxtable on “The Cosby Show,” but also for many other roles on TV shows and movies over the years.

On the podcast, Warner also talked about his life outside of acting on the podcast “because I’ve had this full life after that show.”

On Monday, Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco spoke with members of the Atlanta arts community after news broke about Warner’s death.

Channel 2’s Condace Pressley met Warner when he presented her with the pioneer Black journalist award when he hosted the Atlanta Association of Black Journalists Gala.

“I got to tell you, Theo Huxtable from ‘The Cosby Show.’ Talk about having a fan girl moment and having him be the most warmest, kindest, most genuine person in the entertainment field that I ever met,” Pressley told Channel 2’s Candace McCowan about her conversation with Warner.

“Some public people are really easy to work with, and sometimes they’re not. He was so easy to work with,” Pressley said.

As the world reflects on Warner’s life, it seems to mirror the legacy he wanted to leave behind.

“I will be able to leave this earth knowing and people knowing that I was a good person,” said Warner on “Hot & Bothered.” “It is possible to walk through this world and with all of the darkness, it is possible to maintain your soul and be a good person.”

