  • Local hotels filled with Florence Evacuees

    By: Tyisha Fernandes

    Updated:

    ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - Hundreds of evacuees from North and South Carolina are in Atlanta as Hurricane Florence pummels the coast. 

    Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes was in Rockdale County where hotels were booked up for the weekend. 

    Fernandes spoke with evacuees about what they are hearing from back home. 

    We'll have a LIVE report with people displaced by the storm for Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

    RELATED STORIES:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories