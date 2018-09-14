  • Hurricane Florence evacuees get free admission, discounts to Atlanta attractions

    ATLANTA - Thousands were forced to evacuate North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia this week ahead of Hurricane Florence, which officially made landfall on North Carolina Friday morning. 

    But local sports teams and attractions here in Georgia wanted to extend some Southern hospitality to evacuees with free tickets and discounts. 

    Here is a running list of where evacuees can present their IDs to get free admission or special discounts in Atlanta. 

    Atlanta Braves:

    Children's Museum of Atlanta

    College Football Hall of Fame

    Fernbank Museum

    Fox Theatre

    The Fox Theatre is offering a discount to Disney's "Aladdin," which is runs through Sept. 23. 

    Residents with North Carolina, South Carolina or Virginia ID can purchase a ticket to any show for $30 at the box office two hours before the show. 

    There is a maximum of four tickets per family and tickets are subject to availability. 

    Georgia Aquarium

    Kennesaw State Football

    Legoland Discovery Center

