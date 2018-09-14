0 Hurricane Florence evacuees get free admission, discounts to Atlanta attractions

ATLANTA - Thousands were forced to evacuate North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia this week ahead of Hurricane Florence, which officially made landfall on North Carolina Friday morning.

But local sports teams and attractions here in Georgia wanted to extend some Southern hospitality to evacuees with free tickets and discounts.

Our experienced meteorologists and reporters are spread across the coast covering Hurricane Florence. Stay with Channel 2 Action News and WSBTV.com for live updates.

Here is a running list of where evacuees can present their IDs to get free admission or special discounts in Atlanta.

Atlanta Braves:

We are extending an invitation to anyone who has evacuated to ATL due to Hurricane Florence to be our guests for the next 3 games at @SunTrustPark!



Complimentary tickets, discounted food options, free access to Hope and Will's Sandlot and more! Details: https://t.co/t0cyt2eR3V pic.twitter.com/4jxOECmLUn — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) September 13, 2018

[READ: UGA moves up Saturday game time due to Hurricane Florence]

Children's Museum of Atlanta

We will be offering $3 off general admission tickets when purchased at the door for all Hurricane Florence evacuees with a valid Virginia, South Carolina, or North Carolina ID now through Sept. 18. We hope everyone stays safe! #AtlantaKindness pic.twitter.com/NXUrRuMVQ6 — ChildrensMuseumATL (@ChildMuseumATL) September 13, 2018

College Football Hall of Fame

If you have a valid North Carolina, South Carolina or Virginia ID you can receive a 20% discount to the Hall at our box office starting today until Sunday, September 16! #HurricaneFlorence #HurricaneFlorence2018 #Atlanta pic.twitter.com/oaORon7brd — CFB Hall of Fame (@cfbhall) September 13, 2018

Fernbank Museum

Fox Theatre

The Fox Theatre is offering a discount to Disney's "Aladdin," which is runs through Sept. 23.

Residents with North Carolina, South Carolina or Virginia ID can purchase a ticket to any show for $30 at the box office two hours before the show.

There is a maximum of four tickets per family and tickets are subject to availability.

[PHOTOS: Hurricane Florence batters Carolinas]

Georgia Aquarium

We’re spreading the #AtlantaKindness during #HurricaneFlorence and are honored to include all NC or SC evacuees in our Georgia Residents Discount. Wishing everyone safe travels and we look forward to seeing you soon! pic.twitter.com/1QhzMD5Qme — Georgia Aquarium (@GeorgiaAquarium) September 13, 2018

Kennesaw State Football

🚨🚨 For those displaced by #HurricanceFlorence, you are welcome to attend our game on Saturday as our special guest.



Details ⤵️https://t.co/KVrG0L9aBh — Kennesaw State FB (@kennesawstfb) September 13, 2018

Legoland Discovery Center

Our thoughts are with those currently impacted by #HurricaneFlorence and forced to evacuate. We want to help you forget the #storm and have some FUN! So, we're offering you a 50% discount* on our walk-up admission price with photo ID from an area of impact. #shareable #ldcatlanta pic.twitter.com/lAMkY3Ccdg — LDC Atlanta (@LDCatlanta) September 11, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.