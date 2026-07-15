Local and federal agencies ramp up patrols for upcoming World Cup semi-final

ATLANTA — Layers of security are falling into place as the World Cup crowd grows in Atlanta.

Wednesday’s semi-final match between England and Argentina is expected to draw the largest crowds to the city so far.

Fans can start to gather for Atlanta’s FIFA Fan Festival at Centennial Olympic Park at 11:00 am. The gates for the game at the stadium open at Noon.

According to police, fans will notice more local and state officers patrolling for criminal activity or danger. They will see FBI agents on foot, Drug Enforcement Agency units in armored vehicles that are blocking roads to protect crowds.

Atlanta Fire & Rescue Assistant Chief of EMS Terrance Simon said more paramedics will be walking around fan fest, looking for anyone in distress.

“Some of our advanced life-support measures, we’ve increased that as well,” said Simon.

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Outside the event, people will see more ambulances parked on standby. Fire Marshals will be riding around the perimeter.

“We have two medical tents. One is an actual infield hospital with a physician and a P.A.,” said Simon.

Simon said the main health concern during the tournament events so far has been heat-related illness.

On the policing side, APD said officers have arrested or ticketed at least 52 people near the event venues so far.

APD said the suspected crimes include assault, battery, drug violations, alcohol sale violations, disorderly conduct, public indecency, and unlicensed business vending.

APD said the most common crime has been business vending without a license.

Channel 2 has requested reports in an effort to determine which cases, if any, can be connected to the World Cup and how many people were jailed versus arrested.

On the federal level, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said agents have arrested one person so far. They are accused of flying a drone in a restricted area and immigration violations.

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