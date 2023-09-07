Local business owner asks for help after store is burglarized for a third time

ATLANTA — Repeated smash and grabs at a small business in Southeast Atlanta has left the owner desperate for help.

Thieves have broken into a boutique clothing store called According to Fashion on Decatur St. SE three times since August 22. The latest burglary happened Tuesday, Sept. 5.

The owner, Catrina Cousar shared security video that shows it happening.

“I’m screaming for help right now,” said Cousar.

Each time, the thieves leave behind shattered doors, busted locks, and empty shelves. Police come and dust for prints.

“Stop breaking into my business. This is my dream. This is like my child. Stop hurting me,” Cousar said to those responsible.

Each time, customers have to wait on Cousar to replace the product and she has to refund stolen orders.

“These guys are coming in, and they’re taking my most exclusive items,” said Cousar.

Between that, repeatedly replacing doors, locks and upgrading security, Cousar said she’s lost more than $30,000 due to the theft.

“My insurance premiums, I’m sure, are going to go up. If they don’t drop me. I’m high risk at this point,” said Cousar.

Atlanta Police Department said in a statement: “This area consistently receives extra patrols and resources based on crime statistics, which we will continue to adjust based on analysis of crime patterns. We encourage the integration of cameras and use of alarm systems.”

Cousar wants the building to provide armed security before she has to close.

“I need some help. That’s why I’m raising my voice. I need some help. This is my dream,” said Cousar.

