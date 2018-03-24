0 LIVE UPDATES: ‘March for Our Lives' rally against gun violence in Atlanta

ATLANTA - Thousands are gathering in downtown Atlanta Saturday for the "March for Our Lives," the student inspired march against gun violence.

It is one of hundreds of marches in cities across the U.S. to demand politicians act to establish gun controls.

The mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., February 14 sparked this high-school generation to find a cause and its political voice.

From student-led Florida marches, which helped politicians in Florida pass some gun-control legislation, to the marches in hundreds of cities this weekend, young people are hoping to influence politicians at all levels to hear their concerns.

Minute-by-Minute:

12:30 p.m.: Channel 2's Justin Wilfon says to take MARTA. Traffic is really bad downtown.

It’s now taken us one hour to go 2 miles in downtown Atlanta. Would strongly recommend taking @MARTASERVICE if you need to get down here. @wsbtv — Justin Wilfon (@JustinWilfonWSB) March 24, 2018

12:20 p.m.: Rep. John Lewis joins the front of the crowd.

Rep. John Lewis joins the front of the crowd as the #MarchForOurLives kicks off in Atlanta! pic.twitter.com/fVMtn83Zgw — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) March 24, 2018

12:05 p.m.: Thousands are taking part in this march in downtown Atlanta.

What appears to be thousands and thousands of people are taking part in #MarchForOurLives in downtown Atlanta. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/CRJzhXjZGK — Justin Wilfon (@JustinWilfonWSB) March 24, 2018

12 p.m.: Mayor Bottoms says she hears Atlanta.

Atlanta Mayor: “we hear you and stand with you” #MarchForOurLivesAtlanta pic.twitter.com/YSZMZbtIAT — Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) March 24, 2018

11:55 a.m.: Large turnout for "March for Our Lives."

An incredible turn out for today’s “March For Our Lives” ATL @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/RKXvWMXmaS — Lori A Wilson (@LoriWilsonWSB) March 24, 2018

11:50 a.m.: Mayor Bottoms is speaking right now at the "March for Our Lives."

“I know that we are watching the birth of a movement and this generation is going to bring change.” — Mayor Bottoms is speaking right now at the #MarchForOurLives. pic.twitter.com/WPbaWYPHAi — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) March 24, 2018

11:43 a.m.: Cheers as survivors from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School take the stage.

Big cheers as survivors from Marjory Stoneman Douglas take the stage... ❤️😭 #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/BD0z4Q70tA — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) March 24, 2018

11:40 a.m.: A couple of the signs at "March for Our Lives."

A couple of the signs at #MarchForOurLives in Atlanta. The first reads, "Arms are for hugging." pic.twitter.com/9ncgBCssDK — AJC (@ajc) March 24, 2018

Watch program at #MarchForOurLivesAtlanta online now and full coverage of march at 12p pic.twitter.com/MwQxGesyI1 — Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) March 24, 2018

11:20 a.m.: Channel 2 Action News has a photographer waiting at Liberty Plaza where the march will end.

Crowd is really packed in now at the Atlanta #MarchForOurLives! Follow our Facebook/IG story for more sights and sounds as the march kicks off! pic.twitter.com/yU9QZ5b9r4 — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) March 24, 2018

11:05 a.m. Gehlbach is talking to people before the march in downtown Atlanta.

10:56 a.m.: This is what it currently looks like at the Center for Civil and Human Rights in downtown Atlanta.

And the demonstrations just keep growing here at the Center for Civil and Human Rights in @downtownatlanta! People around the country are protesting gun violence today in the #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/u9Fy7XN6gL — The Center (@Ctr4CHR) March 24, 2018

10:51 a.m.: Crowds are getting larger in downtown Atlanta.

Folks are now streaming down Ivan Allen for the #MarchForOurLives in Atlanta! pic.twitter.com/xmA8ZN0O7s — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) March 24, 2018

10:34 a.m.: 30 minutes until official start time in Atlanta.

30 minutes until #MarchForOurLives kicks off at the Center for Civil and Human Rights. pic.twitter.com/UK9zF1ydMp — The Center (@Ctr4CHR) March 24, 2018

10:31 a.m.: Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach is at the Center for Human and Civil Rights plaza in downtown Atlanta.

Thousands filling in around downtown streets for Atlanta’s #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/2DthvioTOp — Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) March 24, 2018

10:15 a.m.: A large crowd is already gathering in front of the Center for Human and Civil Rights plaza.

People of all ages are flooding the Center for Civil and Human Rights plaza for the #MarchForOurLives! pic.twitter.com/U5dv8wAKzc — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) March 24, 2018

10 a.m.: Here is the route for Atlanta's rally.

Route of #MarchForOurLivesAtlanta will close streets downtown in next hour well into afternoon pic.twitter.com/7QaH7tRJOw — Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) March 24, 2018

9:30 a.m.: Police just starting to shut down Ivan Allen in front of Center for Human and Civil Rights plaza for "March for Our Lives."

Police just starting to shut down Ivan Allen in front of Center for Human and Civil Rights for #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/yX1qEhe7Ai — Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) March 24, 2018

