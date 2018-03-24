  • LIVE UPDATES: ‘March for Our Lives' rally against gun violence in Atlanta

    ATLANTA - Thousands are gathering in downtown Atlanta Saturday for the "March for Our Lives," the student inspired march against gun violence.

    It is one of hundreds of marches in cities across the U.S. to demand politicians act to establish gun controls.

    The mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., February 14 sparked this high-school generation to find a cause and its political voice.

    From student-led Florida marches, which helped politicians in Florida pass some gun-control legislation, to the marches in hundreds of cities this weekend, young people are hoping to influence politicians at all levels to hear their concerns.

    Minute-by-Minute:

    12:30 p.m.: Channel 2's Justin Wilfon says to take MARTA. Traffic is really bad downtown. 

    12:20 p.m.: Rep. John Lewis joins the front of the crowd. 

    12:05 p.m.: Thousands are taking part in this march in downtown Atlanta. 

    12 p.m.: Mayor Bottoms says she hears Atlanta. 

    11:55 a.m.: Large turnout for "March for Our Lives." 

    11:50 a.m.: Mayor Bottoms is speaking right now at the "March for Our Lives." 

    11:43 a.m.: Cheers as survivors from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School take the stage.

    11:40 a.m.: A couple of the signs at "March for Our Lives." 

    11:20 a.m.: Channel 2 Action News has a photographer waiting at Liberty Plaza where the march will end.  

    11:05 a.m. Gehlbach is talking to people before the march in downtown Atlanta. 

    10:56 a.m.: This is what it currently looks like at the Center for Civil and Human Rights in downtown Atlanta. 

    10:51 a.m.: Crowds are getting larger in downtown Atlanta. 

    10:34 a.m.: 30 minutes until official start time in Atlanta. 

    10:31 a.m.: Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach is at the Center for Human and Civil Rights plaza in downtown Atlanta. 

    10:15 a.m.: A large crowd is already gathering  in front of the Center for Human and Civil Rights plaza. 

    10 a.m.: Here is the route for Atlanta's rally. 

    9:30 a.m.: Police just starting to shut down Ivan Allen in front of Center for Human and Civil Rights plaza for "March for Our Lives."

     

