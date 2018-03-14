Nationwide protest planned today to honor Parkland shooting victims

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Thousands of students heading to class this morning plan to walk out of school in a nationwide protest.
School districts in several metro Atlanta counties could punish students who leave class.
DeKalb County Superintendent Dr. Stephen Green said the district has investigated nearly 60 threats in the last month.
Students will walkout there later this morning.
The protest is expected to last 17 minutes: 1 minute for each Parkland, Florida mass shooting victim.
[LIST: County-by-county: Schools' plans for national walkout day]
