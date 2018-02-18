0 Walkouts planned in March in aftermath of Parkland shooting

Support continued to grow over the weekend for a planned March 14 National School Walkout protest in the aftermath of the Valentine’s Day school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, that left 17 people dead. Meanwhile, students at the South Florida school planned a separate walkout on March 24, ABC News reported.

Organizers of the Women’s March announced the plans for a 17-minute walkout beginning at 10 a.m. on March 14, which will mark the one-month anniversary of the shooting. The protest is aimed at urging Congress to enact laws that will protect schools from gun violence.

“Students and staff have the right to teach and learn in an environment free from the worry of being gunned down in their classrooms or on their way home from school,” a message on the group’s website read Saturday. “Parents have the right to send their kids to school in the mornings and see them home alive at the end of the day. We are not safe at school. We are not safe in our cities and towns. Congress must take meaningful action to keep us safe and pass federal gun reform legislation that address the public health crisis of gun violence.”

Support for the walkout, announced Friday, increased over the weekend on social media, with parents and teachers around the country vowing to participate, and actresses like Justine Bateman, Amber Tamblyn and Piper Perabo along with W. Kamau Bell of CNN all offering their support to the planned protest.

Stoneman Douglas students announce March for Our Lives on March 24. "One of the things we've been hearing is that it's not the yet time to talk about gun control... so here's the time we're going to talk about gun control." pic.twitter.com/CLUf6JM9fs — Axios (@axios) February 18, 2018

Meanwhile, some of the surviving students at Stoneman Douglas High School announced a walkout for March 24, called March for Our Lives, ABC News reported.

"People keep asking us, what about the Stoneman Douglas shooting is going to be different, because this has happened before and change hasn't come?" Cameron Kasky, an 11th-grader told ABC News. "This is it."

Kasky was interviewed with four of his classmates -- Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Alex Wind and Jaclyn Corin.

"Any politician on either side who is taking money from the NRA is responsible for events like this," Kasky told ABC News. "At the end of the day, the NRA is fostering and promoting gun this gun culture."

A separate walkout was scheduled for April 20 in honor of the victims of the shooting nearly two decades ago that left 13 people dead at Columbine High School in Colorado.

