0 County-by-county: Schools' plans for national walkout day

ATLANTA - As thousands of metro Atlanta students from 60 schools plan to walk out Wednesday, officials are preparing for the mass protest.

The movement Wednesday is to honor the 17 victims in the Parkland shooting.

Here is a look at how schools are preparing for the protests:

ATLANTA PUBLIC SCHOOLS: Schools will allow students to participate in the walkout.

CHEROKEE COUNTY: Schools will allow supervised activities for students wanting to participate. "Students who participate in the events will not face academic penalty or disciplinary action as long as they promptly return to class at the event’s conclusion."

CLAYTON COUNTY: Schools will allow students to participate. County leaders are "fully supporting efforts of staff/students to participate in peaceful demonstrations associated with this event."

COBB COUNTY: Schools will not allow students to walk out. The county said it "will work with students to identify the best methods to accomplish this demonstration of empathy without interruption of normal school operation, which is a policy violation and potentially jeopardizes student and staff safety."

DOUGLAS COUNTY: Schools will not allow students to protest by walking out while school is in session. Officials said they will offer "suggestions to students on other means of communicating their desire for change that do not involve leaving school property."

FAYETTE COUNTY: Schools will allow students to gather on school grounds but "also ask students not to move off of campus for their own safety and security." The school "supports their rights to peaceful assembly and appropriate free expression, but that the school/system priority is about teaching and learning. Should negative/disruptive behavior occur, such as walk-outs during the school day, the Fayette County Student Code of Conduct remains in place and will be enforced accordingly."

FULTON COUNTY: Schools will allow students to "express themselves peacefully in safe events that will not disrupt instructional time." Officials said "middle and high schools will adapt schedules to allow students to express their support using established protocols and guidance from school and district leadership. All activities are optional."

GWINNETT COUNTY: Schools will not allow students to walk out. The county said the decision has no connection to the cause, but "based solely on what is best for students in terms of retaining an

orderly and safe school environment."

HENRY COUNTY: School officials will not stop student participation but will not promote the events at the schools.

PAULDING COUNTY: Schools will not allow students to walk out. The county said, "while the school district supports the rights of students to demonstrate peacefully and respectfully, this event encourages a violation of campus security protocols that our schools cannot facilitate."

