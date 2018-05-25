Lithonia city council fired police chief the same day he tried to resign, documents show

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Documents obtained by Channel 2 Action News show the Lithonia City Council fired its police chief on the same day he tried to resign.
Former police chief Roosevelt Smith was fired after city councilman Ric Dodd accused Smith of running his name through the Georgia Crime Information Center database to look into someone’s background, which he didn’t have the legal authority to do.
Smith was previously placed on paid administrative leave in February.
Dodd has also accused other officers of doing the same thing. This has resulted in the GBI expanding its investigation.
