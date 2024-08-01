LIST: 2024 Summer Olympic winners with Georgia ties

ATLANTA — Everybody’s eyes are on Paris as some of our country’s finest athletes are going for the gold.

The U.S. has already brought home 31 medals in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, and Georgia has produced some of those winners. And the Games aren’t over yet. Several more athletes with ties to Georgia haven’t yet competed.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Here are the athletes with ties to the Peach State who’ve brought home a medal for the U.S.

Artistic Gymnastics - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 3 PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 29: Brody Malone of Team United States competes on the rings during the Artistic Gymnastics Men's Team Final on day three of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on July 29, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Men’s Gymnastics Team Competition - Bronze

Summerville, Ga.

Stanford University

Age: 24

Height: 5′5″

Swimming - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 4 NANTERRE, FRANCE - JULY 30: Brooks Curry of Team United States competes in the Men’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay Heats on day four of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Paris La Defense Arena on July 30, 2024 in Nanterre, France. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images) (Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

Men’s Swimming 4x200m freestyle - Silver

Dunwoody, Ga.

Louisiana State University

Age: 23

Height: 6′3″

Swimming - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 1 NANTERRE, FRANCE - JULY 27: Nic Fink of Team United States competes in the Men's 100m Breaststroke Heats on day one of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Paris La Defense Arena on July 27, 2024 in Nanterre, France. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Men’s Swimming 100m Breaststroke - Silver

Morristown, N.J.

University of Georgia

Age: 31

Height: 6′3″

Rugby Sevens - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 4 PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 30: Alex Sedrick #8 of Team United States scores her team's second and winning try during the Women's Rugby Sevens Bronze medal match between Team United States and Team Australia on day four of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on July 30, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images) (Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Women’s Rugby Team Competition - Bronze

Herriman, Utah

Life University (Marietta, Ga.)

Age: 26

Height: 5′3″

MORE 2024 OLYMPICS COVERAGE:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

A lasting legacy: the 1996 Olympics and the park that pushed Atlanta into the spotlight Construction wrapped up on Centennial Olympic Park just six days before the opening ceremonies.

©2024 Cox Media Group