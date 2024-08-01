LIST: 2024 Summer Olympic winners with Georgia ties

ATLANTA — Everybody’s eyes are on Paris as some of our country’s finest athletes are going for the gold.
The U.S. has already brought home 31 medals in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, and Georgia has produced some of those winners. And the Games aren’t over yet. Several more athletes with ties to Georgia haven’t yet competed.
Here are the athletes with ties to the Peach State who’ve brought home a medal for the U.S.
Brody Malone
- Men’s Gymnastics Team Competition - Bronze
- Summerville, Ga.
- Stanford University
- Age: 24
- Height: 5′5″
Brooks Curry
- Men’s Swimming 4x200m freestyle - Silver
- Dunwoody, Ga.
- Louisiana State University
- Age: 23
- Height: 6′3″
Nic Fink
- Men’s Swimming 100m Breaststroke - Silver
- Morristown, N.J.
- University of Georgia
- Age: 31
- Height: 6′3″
Alex Sedrick
- Women’s Rugby Team Competition - Bronze
- Herriman, Utah
- Life University (Marietta, Ga.)
- Age: 26
- Height: 5′3″
