Local

LIST: 2024 Summer Olympians and Paralympians from the Peach State

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Image 1 of 32

Paris 2024 Olympic Games - Previews CHATEAUROUX, FRANCE - JULY 26: Katelyn Morgan Abeln of USA is seen on the women's 10m range during the final practice day of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Chateauroux Shooting Centre on July 26, 2024 in Chateauroux, France. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images) (Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

By WSBTV.com News Staff

ATLANTA — Some of the best athletes across the country and fighting to bring home the gold for the U.S. in the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris.

Dozens of those athletes call the Peach State home.

As of now, the U.S. has brought home 31 medals. Four of those medals have come from athletes with Georgia ties.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Here are all the athletes competing in the Games from Georgia:

Katelyn Abeln

  • Shooting
  • Douglasville, Ga.
  • Finished 24th in Women’s 10m Air Pistol

Chris Bailey

  • Track and Field
  • Atlanta, Ga.
  • Has not yet competed

Graham Blanks

  • Track and Field
  • Athens, Ga.
  • Has not yet competed

McKenzie Coan

  • Paralympic Swimming
  • Clarkesville, Ga.
  • 2024 Paralympic Games compete later this month
  • Has four gold medals and two silver medals from the 2016 and 2020 Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro and Tokyo

Christian Coleman

  • Track and Field
  • Atlanta, Ga.
  • Has not yet competed
  • Competed in the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro

Brooks Curry

Anthony Edwards

  • Basketball
  • Atlanta, Ga.
  • Has not yet competed
  • Attended University of Georgia

Chris Eubanks

  • Tennis
  • Atlanta, Ga.
  • Finished 33rd in 2024 Paris Olympics
  • Attended Georgia Tech

Dearica Hamby

  • Basketball
  • Marietta, Ga.
  • Has not yet competed

Vincent Hancock

  • Shooting
  • Eatonton, Ga.
  • Has not yet competed
  • Won gold in the 2008, 2012 and 2020 Olympic Games in Beijing, London and Tokyo
  • Also competed in the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro

Daniel Haugh

  • Track and Field
  • Marietta, Ga.
  • Has not yet competed
  • Competed in the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo
  • Attended Kennesaw State University

Will Hinton

  • Shooting
  • Dacula, Ga.
  • Finished 27th in Men’s Trap Shooting

Emma Hunt

  • Sport Climbing
  • Woodstock, Ga.
  • Has not yet competed
  • Attended Kennesaw State University

Jasmine Jones

  • Track and Field
  • Atlanta, Ga
  • Has not yet competed

Henry Leverett

  • Shooting
  • Bainbridge, Ga.
  • Has not yet competed
  • Competed in the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo

Brody Malone

Ryan Medrano

  • Paralympic Track and Field
  • Savannah, Ga.
  • 2024 Paralympic Games compete later this month

Bailey Moody

  • Paralympic Wheelchair Basketball
  • Alpharetta, Ga.
  • 2024 Paralympic Games compete later this month
  • Won bronze in the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo

Hampton Morris

  • Weightlifting
  • Marietta, Ga.
  • Has not yet competed

Gia Pergolini

  • Paralympic Swimming
  • Atlanta, Ga.
  • 2024 Paralympic Games compete later this month
  • Won gold in the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo

Daniel Roberts

  • Track and Field
  • Hampton, Ga.
  • Has not yet competed
  • Competed in the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo

Emily Sonnett

  • Soccer
  • Marietta, Ga.
  • Has not yet competed
  • Won bronze in the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo

Carson Tyler

  • Diving
  • Moultrie, Ga.
  • Has not yet competed

Jarryd Wallace

  • Paralympic Track and Field
  • Athens, Ga.
  • 2024 Paralympic Games compete later this month
  • Won bronze in the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo
  • Competed in the 2012 and 2016 Paralympic Games in London and Rio de Janeiro

Caleb Wiley

  • Soccer
  • Atlanta, Ga.
  • Has not yet competed
  • Played for Atlanta United

Allie Wilson

  • Track and Field
  • Atlanta, Ga.
  • Has not yet competed

Walker Zimmerman

  • Soccer
  • Lawrenceville, Ga.
  • Has not yet competed

MORE 2024 OLYMPICS COVERAGE:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

A lasting legacy: The 1996 Olympics and the park that pushed Atlanta into the spotlight Construction wrapped up on Centennial Olympic Park just six days before the opening ceremonies. It was the gathering spot, a venue that brought people together

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read