LIST: 2024 Summer Olympians and Paralympians from the Peach State

ATLANTA — Some of the best athletes across the country and fighting to bring home the gold for the U.S. in the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris.
Dozens of those athletes call the Peach State home.
As of now, the U.S. has brought home 31 medals. Four of those medals have come from athletes with Georgia ties.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Here are all the athletes competing in the Games from Georgia:
Katelyn Abeln
- Shooting
- Douglasville, Ga.
- Finished 24th in Women’s 10m Air Pistol
Chris Bailey
- Track and Field
- Atlanta, Ga.
- Has not yet competed
Graham Blanks
- Track and Field
- Athens, Ga.
- Has not yet competed
McKenzie Coan
- Paralympic Swimming
- Clarkesville, Ga.
- 2024 Paralympic Games compete later this month
- Has four gold medals and two silver medals from the 2016 and 2020 Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro and Tokyo
Christian Coleman
- Track and Field
- Atlanta, Ga.
- Has not yet competed
- Competed in the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro
Brooks Curry
- Swimming
- Dunwoody, Ga.
- Won silver in the 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay at the 2024 Paris Olympics
- Won gold in the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo
Anthony Edwards
- Basketball
- Atlanta, Ga.
- Has not yet competed
- Attended University of Georgia
Chris Eubanks
- Tennis
- Atlanta, Ga.
- Finished 33rd in 2024 Paris Olympics
- Attended Georgia Tech
Dearica Hamby
- Basketball
- Marietta, Ga.
- Has not yet competed
Vincent Hancock
- Shooting
- Eatonton, Ga.
- Has not yet competed
- Won gold in the 2008, 2012 and 2020 Olympic Games in Beijing, London and Tokyo
- Also competed in the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro
Daniel Haugh
- Track and Field
- Marietta, Ga.
- Has not yet competed
- Competed in the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo
- Attended Kennesaw State University
Will Hinton
- Shooting
- Dacula, Ga.
- Finished 27th in Men’s Trap Shooting
Emma Hunt
- Sport Climbing
- Woodstock, Ga.
- Has not yet competed
- Attended Kennesaw State University
Jasmine Jones
- Track and Field
- Atlanta, Ga
- Has not yet competed
Henry Leverett
- Shooting
- Bainbridge, Ga.
- Has not yet competed
- Competed in the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo
Brody Malone
- Gymnastics
- Summerville, Ga.
- Won bronze in the Men’s Team Gymnastics Competition
- Competed in the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo
Ryan Medrano
- Paralympic Track and Field
- Savannah, Ga.
- 2024 Paralympic Games compete later this month
Bailey Moody
- Paralympic Wheelchair Basketball
- Alpharetta, Ga.
- 2024 Paralympic Games compete later this month
- Won bronze in the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo
Hampton Morris
- Weightlifting
- Marietta, Ga.
- Has not yet competed
Gia Pergolini
- Paralympic Swimming
- Atlanta, Ga.
- 2024 Paralympic Games compete later this month
- Won gold in the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo
Daniel Roberts
- Track and Field
- Hampton, Ga.
- Has not yet competed
- Competed in the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo
Emily Sonnett
- Soccer
- Marietta, Ga.
- Has not yet competed
- Won bronze in the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo
Carson Tyler
- Diving
- Moultrie, Ga.
- Has not yet competed
Jarryd Wallace
- Paralympic Track and Field
- Athens, Ga.
- 2024 Paralympic Games compete later this month
- Won bronze in the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo
- Competed in the 2012 and 2016 Paralympic Games in London and Rio de Janeiro
Caleb Wiley
- Soccer
- Atlanta, Ga.
- Has not yet competed
- Played for Atlanta United
Allie Wilson
- Track and Field
- Atlanta, Ga.
- Has not yet competed
Walker Zimmerman
- Soccer
- Lawrenceville, Ga.
- Has not yet competed
MORE 2024 OLYMPICS COVERAGE:
- 2024 Paris Olympics results: Katie Ledecky takes gold as USWNT, Team USA basketball win big again
- Olympic triathletes swim in Seine River after days of concerns about water quality
- Coco Gauff loses twice in a day in doubles and her Paris Olympics are finished
- Paris Olympics: U.S. women’s soccer cruise into knockout round unbeaten after 2-1 win over Australia
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2024 Cox Media Group