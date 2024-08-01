LIST: 2024 Summer Olympians and Paralympians from the Peach State

ATLANTA — Some of the best athletes across the country and fighting to bring home the gold for the U.S. in the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris.

Dozens of those athletes call the Peach State home.

As of now, the U.S. has brought home 31 medals. Four of those medals have come from athletes with Georgia ties.

Here are all the athletes competing in the Games from Georgia:

Shooting

Douglasville, Ga.

Finished 24th in Women’s 10m Air Pistol

Track and Field

Atlanta, Ga.

Has not yet competed

Track and Field

Athens, Ga.

Has not yet competed

Paralympic Swimming

Clarkesville, Ga.

2024 Paralympic Games compete later this month

Has four gold medals and two silver medals from the 2016 and 2020 Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro and Tokyo

Track and Field

Atlanta, Ga.

Has not yet competed

Competed in the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro

Swimming

Dunwoody, Ga.

Won silver in the 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Won gold in the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo

Basketball

Atlanta, Ga.

Has not yet competed

Attended University of Georgia

Tennis

Atlanta, Ga.

Finished 33rd in 2024 Paris Olympics

Attended Georgia Tech

Basketball

Marietta, Ga.

Has not yet competed

Shooting

Eatonton, Ga.

Has not yet competed

Won gold in the 2008, 2012 and 2020 Olympic Games in Beijing, London and Tokyo

Also competed in the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro

Track and Field

Marietta, Ga.

Has not yet competed

Competed in the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo

Attended Kennesaw State University

Shooting

Dacula, Ga.

Finished 27th in Men’s Trap Shooting

Sport Climbing

Woodstock, Ga.

Has not yet competed

Attended Kennesaw State University

Track and Field

Atlanta, Ga

Has not yet competed

Shooting

Bainbridge, Ga.

Has not yet competed

Competed in the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo

Gymnastics

Summerville, Ga.

Won bronze in the Men’s Team Gymnastics Competition

Competed in the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo

Paralympic Track and Field

Savannah, Ga.

2024 Paralympic Games compete later this month

Paralympic Wheelchair Basketball

Alpharetta, Ga.

2024 Paralympic Games compete later this month

Won bronze in the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo

Weightlifting

Marietta, Ga.

Has not yet competed

Paralympic Swimming

Atlanta, Ga.

2024 Paralympic Games compete later this month

Won gold in the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo

Track and Field

Hampton, Ga.

Has not yet competed

Competed in the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo

Soccer

Marietta, Ga.

Has not yet competed

Won bronze in the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo

Diving

Moultrie, Ga.

Has not yet competed

Paralympic Track and Field

Athens, Ga.

2024 Paralympic Games compete later this month

Won bronze in the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo

Competed in the 2012 and 2016 Paralympic Games in London and Rio de Janeiro

Soccer

Atlanta, Ga.

Has not yet competed

Played for Atlanta United

Track and Field

Atlanta, Ga.

Has not yet competed

Soccer

Lawrenceville, Ga.

Has not yet competed

