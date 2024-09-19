Limited edition Uga bobbleheads featuring all 11 mascots released

ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia Bulldogs fans, starting Thursday you can own a unique piece of program history. A new bobblehead series featuring the program’s beloved mascot is now available.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum released a limited-edition Uga bobblehead series. It features all 11 of the English bulldogs who have served as Uga.

Each bobblehead is available for $30 each or as a complete set for $300.

“We’re excited to unveil this very special Uga Bobblehead Series featuring the busiest bulldogs in Georgia,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “With the retirement of the ultra-popular Uga X, the Georgia Bulldogs are in good paws with Uga XI representing the university. We know these bobbleheads will be must-haves for Georgia fans, alumni, students, faculty, and staff!”

The Uga tradition was started in 1956 when Frank W. “Sonny” Seiler and his wife, Cecilia, brought their English Bulldog to the season-opening football game at the request of then-coach Wally Butts.

The Seiler family have raised each of the continual line of mascots for 67 years including the present mascot, “Uga XI,” aka Boom.

