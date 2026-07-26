Lil Baby hosts sixth annual Back to School Fest, serving 4,000 Atlanta students

ATLANTA, Ga. — Grammy-winning rapper Lil Baby and his nonprofit organization, The Jones Project, helped thousands of Atlanta students prepare for the new school year during the sixth annual Back to School Fest.

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The event, held Saturday at West End Production Park, served 4,000 students with free school supplies, clothing, school uniforms, haircuts, food, gift cards and other giveaways.

Families also had access to games and other activities throughout the day as students got ready to head back to class.

“Giving back to my city is everything,” Lil Baby said in a statement. “You need the right tools to build your future. We’re keeping the next generation fresh, locked in, and motivated to learn.”

Several Atlanta leaders attended the event, including Fulton County Commissioner Khadijah Abdur-Rahman, Atlanta City Council member Michael Bond and Judge Penny Brown Reynolds.

The Back to School Fest is part of Lil Baby’s ongoing efforts to give back to his hometown through The Jones Project.

In recent years, the Atlanta rapper has partnered to renovate basketball courts at Oakland City Park, donated shoes to local students, distributed bicycles and winter coats to children, and established a $150,000 scholarship fund at his former high school. He has also helped pay college tuition for several students.

The event was supported by several community and corporate partners, including The Athlete’s Foot, Fanatics, Dr. Bombay, Dude Wipes, NextEra Energy, The Period Abundance Foundation and West End Production.

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