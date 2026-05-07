Lightning strike may be to blame for Roswell house fire

ROSWELL, Ga. — A lightning strike may have caused a house fire in Roswell on Wednesday night.
Roswell Fire Department responded to River Close around 7:37 p.m. A neighbor says they saw a bright flash of lightning and stepped outside to find fire and smoke coming from the roof.
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Fire officials said crews arrived within minutes and were able to put the flames out by 7:57 p.m.
No one was injured and everyone inside the home got out safely.
The Roswell Fire Department says this is a reminder to make sure there are smoke alarms throughout your home and to test them monthly.
“Interconnected alarms throughout the home give everyone the earliest possible warning, no matter where a fire starts,” officials said.
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