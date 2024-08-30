Lightning strike destroys Bartow County church, daycare

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — A lightning strike during an intense storm Thursday night destroyed the Cornerstone Worship Center on Old Mill Road.

Flames quickly engulfed the church in Bartow County, leaving it in ruins. The roof is gone, and much of the inside of the church is charred.

On Friday, Channel 2′s Tom Regan spoke with Pastor Jeff Baer, who said he was just glad that no one was hurt.

“This could have been a much worse situation if the church was occupied,” Baer said.

Baer showed Regan the remains of the church, which he founded over twenty years ago.

“Flames were coming out of the roof by the time I got here, and that was ten minutes away,” Baer said.

A porch camera across the road captured the lightning strike that caused the fire.

“It was just right in the center, and it stayed in the attic and it just kept going,” Baer said. “When the lightning hit, it just opened it up. And it all fell down inside, virtually destroyed everything that is in there.”

The church, which served a congregation of about fifty, is a total loss. They will need to tear down the building and rebuild. Despite the devastation, Baer remains hopeful.

“I got good insurance, I got a good God, even better than that,” he said. “All the churches are reaching out and offering their help, and that makes my heart feel good.”

The church also hosted a daycare center for about 60 children who are now scrambling to find alternative childcare.

