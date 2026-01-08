‘License to use meth’ doesn’t stop Georgia man’s arrest after drug bust

HART COUNTY, Ga. — A Hart County man’s novel argument for avoiding arrest didn’t hold up after a traffic stop turned into a drug bust.

The Hart County Sheriff’s Office said Aaron Allen Jackson, 30 of Hartwell, was pulled over for a traffic stop just before 4 a.m. on Saturday.

Deputies said they pulled Jackson over in a silver Honda Accord on Reed Creek School Road. During the traffic stop, they found a glass pipe in Jackson’s pocket.

Jackson also had a cigarette pack in his left front pocket that had a bag of fentanyl and several dollar bills folded around fentanyl and methamphetamine.

According to Jackson, “he had a license to use methamphetamine,” or at least, that’s what he told deputies.

Further investigation of Jackson’s car led to deputies finding another bag of fentanyl and more cash folded around drugs under the radio.

Jackson was taken into custody and charged with:

Trafficking in Fentanyl

Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Drug-Related Objects

Vehicle Equipment Violation

