DeKalb teacher says he’s been fighting for months to get raise that’s in his contract

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County teacher has been fighting for months to get the $15,000 raise that his contract says he is entitled to.

Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes has obtained copies of Wayne Lomax’s contract, emails to HR and a certified letter from his attorney demanding the money.

Lomax says that during the 2024-2025 school year, now-former Superintendent Devon Horton signed off on a $15,000 raise, so he expected to see it reflected on his paycheck at the beginning of the school year.

When it didn’t, he sent an email to HR on Sept. 18.

“[I] continued asking them, like, ‘Where’s the money going?’ That was the biggest problem. If I’m not being paid almost $15,000, then where is the money,” said Lomax.

In November, he sent three more emails to human resources asking about the money. In December, he hired an attorney, who sent a certified letter and demanded the money.

When he still didn’t receive the money, he reached out to Channel 2 Action News.

“To know that it’s almost $15,000 that’s just out there; no accountability on where it’s at is beyond frustrating, and it’s hurtful,” he said.

Fernandes reached out to the school district and a spokesperson said they have “found no record of a call, email, or online help request – submitted by the employee.”

“That’s beyond crazy,” Lomax said. “They were the first ones I reached out to...I have the records to show that I’ve reached out.”

Three other teachers told Fernandes that they are having similar issues, but are afraid to talk on camera.

