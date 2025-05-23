Library summer reading program keeps kids of all ages reading

ATLANTA — Those who are looking for some summertime fun on a budget can stop by their local library for books and much more.

The Georgia Public Library Service says libraries are starting their summer reading programs for children and adults now.

The programs, which are run by local library systems, run from late May through late July or early August.

Georgia library There's more than just books at your local library. Learning tablets are also available. (Source: Georgia Public Library Service)

With a theme of “Color Our World,” this year’s summer reading program aims to inspire families to learn and spend time together.

Children who reach their reading goals can earn prizes, too.

Sign up with your local library system.

Those readers who need accessibility assistance can sign up for the Georgia Library Service for the Blind and Print Disabled summer reading program, which starts June 1. Sign up here.

But the library is more than just books. You can pick up CDs, DVDs, even seeds.

Parents can check out Experience Passes to go to a variety of fun family spots for free, including Georgia State Parks, Chattahoochee Nature Center and Zoo Atlanta.

Note that access to these passes are limited, and some are seasonal.

Children can check out Launchpad learning tablets for access to apps, games and a bevy of digital books, as well as Chromebooks.

Some locations offer food help for families through the U.S. Department of Agriculture Summer Nutrition Program for Kids, depending on availability.

Check with your local library for details on these and other programs.

