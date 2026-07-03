LeRoy Irvin, Georgia native who set NFL punt return record, dies

ATLANTA — LeRoy Irvin, a Georgia native and two-time Pro Bowl punt returner and cornerback for the Los Angeles Rams, has died. He was 68.

“We mourn the loss of Rams Legend LeRoy Irvin. We extend our condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time,” the Rams said. The team did not give a cause of death.

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Irvin was born on Sept. 15, 1957 and grew up in New Jersey before his family moved to Augusta, Georgia. He graduated from Glenn Hills High School and accepted an offer to play college football at Kansas.

The Los Angeles Rams drafted Irvin in the third round of the 1980 NFL Draft. He played 10 years for the Rams and one season for the Lions.

Irvin set a NFL record for most punt return yards in a single-game on Oct. 11, 1981. He finished with 207 punt return yards and two touchdowns against the Atlanta Falcons, who were playing at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium. His record hasn’t been broken.

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Pro Football Hall of Famer and Rams teammate Eric Dickerson paid tribute to Irvin in a social media post.

“Devastated to hear about the passing of my brother, teammate, and Rams legend Leroy Irvin. Leroy wasn’t just a lockdown corner and a fierce competitor on the field; he was a true friend and a great man who always brought incredible energy. Rest in peace, my brother. Sending my thoughts and prayers to the Irvin family and all of Rams Nation,” Dickerson shared.

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