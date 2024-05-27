At least 10 killed on Georgia roads over Memorial Day weekend

ATLANTA — A least 10 people have been killed in crashes on Georgia roads and highways so far this Memorial Day weekend.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crashes happened in Calhoun, Marietta, Atlanta, Perry, Thomaston, Clayton County, Blue Ridge, Cartersville and Grovetown.

TRENDING STORIES:

A 30-year-old man was killed after police say he tried to avoid a collision with another car near Boulevard NE and John Lewis Freedom Parkway early Monday morning and lost control, hitting a power pole.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

That man has not been identified.

Another person was killed when a Chevrolet Suburban plowed into a Kia Optima that was parked on the shoulder of I-85 near 17th Street. Police said the driver of the Suburban sped away from the scene. The Kia driver was taken to the hospital, where they died. That driver’s name has not been released.

Information about the other crashes was not immediately available.

1 man dead after being shot near the Trap Music Museum, APD investigating





©2024 Cox Media Group