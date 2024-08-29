Law enforcement walks through downtown Atlanta neighborhood bringing awareness to murder case

ATLANTA — Homicide detectives and officers on horses walked through a Downtown Atlanta neighborhood Thursday to draw attention to a murder case.

The team was conducting what they call a tactical canvass near Peachtree Street and Ralph McGill Blvd.

APD said the horses helped draw attention to the officers stopping to talk to people who live and work nearby. Those officers walked for blocks, handing out flyers that included a photo of James Kranz, 54, and said someone stabbed him around 10:45 p.m. on Aug. 22.

He died at the hospital.

APD says Kranz is from Mint Hill, North Carolina and detectives have struggled to find family or a suspect over the past week.

“It has been difficult,” said Det. Christopher Fall. “I believe he came to Atlanta the first of August. He’s actually from North Carolina.”

Homicide Commander Lt. Andrew Smith said it appears Kranz was homeless, and that can make solving his murder more difficult.

“Especially with our unsheltered population, we may not have the technology, or cell phones, that we usually do,” said Lt. Smith.

He said without that evidence, planned, tactical canvasses are key.

“They work,” said Lt. Smith.

He pointed to the murder of a homeless man on Ted Turner Drive back in June.

APD canvassed that downtown neighborhood in July and four days later, Lt. Smith said they arrested Mikiel Moore as the suspect.

Some neighbors told police on Thursday that they recognized Kranz.

Others said they’ll keep an eye out for information.

Officers told them there is a $2,000 reward for the person who gives them information that leads to an arrest, and they can remain anonymous. You can report information at 404-577-8477.

