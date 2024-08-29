Workers forced to hit the floor after 2 men shot during argument at DeKalb gas station

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police say an argument led to a double shooting at DeKalb County gas station.

Investigators confirmed to Channel 2′s Tom Regan that two men got into a fight at the Amoco gas station at Redan and Hairston roads, and when they went outside, gunfire erupted.

When police got to the scene, they found a 33-year-old man with a gunshot wound, and then another victim was found along Memorial Drive.

Both were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Regan went into the gas station where workers said the place erupted into chaos when the men started fighting.

Employees told him off-camera that they hit the floor as shots rang out.

The bullets from the shooting hit an employee’s car.

Luckily, no one else was injured in this incident.

Also, a person showed up at a firehouse about 1.5 miles away down Redan Road with a gunshot wound to the back.

Officers said they are investigating if that victim is also tied to this shooting.

