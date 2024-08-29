Workers forced to hit the floor after 2 men shot during argument at DeKalb gas station

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police say an argument led to a double shooting at DeKalb County gas station.
Investigators confirmed to Channel 2′s Tom Regan that two men got into a fight at the Amoco gas station at Redan and Hairston roads, and when they went outside, gunfire erupted.
When police got to the scene, they found a 33-year-old man with a gunshot wound, and then another victim was found along Memorial Drive.
Both were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
TRENDING HEADLINES:
- Person seriously injured in airport tire explosion that killed 2 identified
- Couple suing Emory University Hospital over death of unborn child
- Election 2024: Here are the candidates on Georgia presidential ballot
Regan went into the gas station where workers said the place erupted into chaos when the men started fighting.
Employees told him off-camera that they hit the floor as shots rang out.
The bullets from the shooting hit an employee’s car.
Luckily, no one else was injured in this incident.
Also, a person showed up at a firehouse about 1.5 miles away down Redan Road with a gunshot wound to the back.
Officers said they are investigating if that victim is also tied to this shooting.
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2024 Cox Media Group