LaGrange water department addresses strange taste for residents

LAGRANGE, Ga. — Dam maintenance activity at the West Point reservoir is adding to weird tastes in the water LaGrange residents drink.

The City of LaGrange said the reason people may be tasting chlorine or ammonia in their water is due to a decontamination process in use due to organic material and the water level hitting a low for work to be done.

According to the city, “The West Point reservoir level has been significantly lowered for dam maintenance. Drawing from a smaller body of water concentrates organics,” adding that ammonia levels rise as organic material increases in source water.

City efforts to disinfect the water use chlorine and chlorine dioxide, officials said.

“Chloramine, a weaker disinfectant, can form unintentionally when chlorine reacts with naturally occurring ammonia,” the city said about the taste. “This can result in a noticeable chlorine or ammonia-like odor.”

Now, the city water department is making treatment adjustments and hydrant flushing is underway.

While the city acknowledge the strange taste, officials said the water remains safe and meets all regulatory standards.

