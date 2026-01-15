Marietta police create child-friendly interview space with help from high school artists

MARIETTA, Ga. — The Marietta Police Department announced they had a new space to help officers interview the department’s youngest and most vulnerable community members.

Police said they have a new interview room made specifically for speaking with children featuring a new mural and other artistic details thanks to a collaboration with volunteers from Marietta High School.

An MPD spokesman said the police department recognizes that their normal spaces can be intimidating for children, especially victims of crimes, so they wanted to make a new space that feels warm, inviting and safe.

To help make that happen, MPD said two art teachers, Amanda Rudolph and Katherine Robinson, and students members of the National Art Honor Society worked to “bring this vision to life.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group