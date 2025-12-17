LaGrange to put out 9 extra dumpsters for holidays to cut down trash overflow

LAGRANGE, Ga. — Starting the Monday before Christmas, the City of LaGrange will have nine extra dumpsters out throughout the city.

A city spokesperson said the dumpsters will be out from Dec. 22 until Dec. 30 to help with trash overflow.

The locations for each of the extra bins are:

Dunson Park, 1210 Hogansville Road

Hollis Hand School, 641 Country Club Road

Granger Park Track parking lot

Brenda Boulevard/Kings Park Lane

Colquitt Street/McGregor Street

Daniel Street/Dix Street

Wilkes Street at Unity School

Park Hill/Hickory Terrace

Hillside Parking Lot near Brownwood Avenue

