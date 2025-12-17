LaGrange to put out 9 extra dumpsters for holidays to cut down trash overflow

LAGRANGE, Ga. — Starting the Monday before Christmas, the City of LaGrange will have nine extra dumpsters out throughout the city.
A city spokesperson said the dumpsters will be out from Dec. 22 until Dec. 30 to help with trash overflow.
The locations for each of the extra bins are:
- Dunson Park, 1210 Hogansville Road
- Hollis Hand School, 641 Country Club Road
- Granger Park Track parking lot
- Brenda Boulevard/Kings Park Lane
- Colquitt Street/McGregor Street
- Daniel Street/Dix Street
- Wilkes Street at Unity School
- Park Hill/Hickory Terrace
- Hillside Parking Lot near Brownwood Avenue
