LaGrange to put out 9 extra dumpsters for holidays to cut down trash overflow

By WSBTV.com News Staff
LAGRANGE, Ga. — Starting the Monday before Christmas, the City of LaGrange will have nine extra dumpsters out throughout the city.

A city spokesperson said the dumpsters will be out from Dec. 22 until Dec. 30 to help with trash overflow.

The locations for each of the extra bins are:

  • Dunson Park, 1210 Hogansville Road
  • Hollis Hand School, 641 Country Club Road
  • Granger Park Track parking lot
  • Brenda Boulevard/Kings Park Lane
  • Colquitt Street/McGregor Street
  • Daniel Street/Dix Street
  • Wilkes Street at Unity School
  • Park Hill/Hickory Terrace
  • Hillside Parking Lot near Brownwood Avenue

